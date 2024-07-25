Juarez City.- Starting Friday, August 2, people who come of age this year will begin receiving documents so they can perform their national military service, announced the Director of Government, Oscar Murillo, and Viridiana Sid de León, operator of the Municipal Recruitment Board, at a press conference.

After inviting young people to come and process their military ID, Murillo reported that they are working with young people born between January 1 and December 31, 2006 and before, with a maximum age of 39 years, who can register with the Municipal Recruitment Board.

“To improve the flow of young people seeking to perform their social service, another place was opened to receive documents at Citizen Attention of the Southeast, located on Porvenir Avenue and Amado Nervo, in the Zaragoza neighborhood,” he said.

He explained that documents will be received starting Friday, August 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

”The requirements are black and white photos without retouching, matte paper; proof of address, proof of the highest level of education and, for adults, a copy of the voter ID and birth certificate in original and copy,” said the director.

He said that documents can also be delivered to the Local Recruitment Board, located on Porfirio Díaz Street, almost on the corner with Porfirio Díaz, in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For information you can call 656-737-0847 or WhatsApp at 656-594-0389.