After years of absence, the central government’s guiding hand in the housing market is back. The stagnating housing construction must be revived with the help of subsidies and schemes.

The outgoing cabinet is investing “at least” 250 million euros in the start-up construction impulse. The money is intended to give “the final push” to projects that are already well underway, but are now at a standstill due to financial problems.

The Hague’s millions are welcomed with open arms by municipalities and the construction sector. The registration for the start-up construction impulse was significantly oversubscribed; more than seven in ten Dutch municipalities reported to the counter. The applications are for the construction of a total of 260,000 homes and would cost a total of more than 3 billion euros.

In the interim report that outgoing Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge sent to the House of Representatives, the word “minimum” suddenly appeared next to the 250 million – indicating that the amount may still need to be adjusted. Onno Dwars, director of project development at construction company Ballast Nedam, together with Amsterdam councilor Reinier van Dantzig (Housing, D66), advocates a significant increase in the subsidy pot. The two make an appeal to the House of Representatives, with the General Political Considerations in prospect. Van Dantzig: “If the subsidy amounts to 1 billion in 2024, we see that the impulse works well to pull stalled housing projects out of the doldrums.” Dwars adds: “More than 3 billion worth of housing construction plans have been announced, so 250 million is really a drop in the ocean.”

The enormous crowds at the subsidy desk are indicative of the concerns about the current situation in housing construction. Halfway through this year, according to Statistics Netherlands, only 27,900 environmental permits have been granted for new construction. The annual number of 100,000 new-build homes canonized by De Jonge is therefore further out of sight. This does not seem to be going well in the coming years: due to high interest rates and sharply increased construction costs, builders, developers and housing market experts are expecting a significant dip in housing construction in 2024.

Construction crisis

Inflation and rising interest rates in particular are a source of concern. As a result, many construction projects remain stuck on the drawing board because project developers cannot cover the costs. The increased interest rates make borrowing money more expensive and complicated, and inflation has also caused construction costs to rise significantly. An effect can also be seen on the income side. Prospective buyers can borrow less because of rising mortgage rates, causing house prices to fall.

At construction company Ballast Nedam, they are fully noticing the consequences of the bleak market conditions, says Dwars. “We are very bothered by it. Sales are sharply disappointing; in the private sector the number of new-build sales has halved. Not only for us, but also for companies such as BAM and Heijmans, the order portfolios in residential construction are declining. Something really needs to be done. The start building impulse is a great option that also pays for itself. For every home delivered thanks to the subsidy, 21 percent VAT is returned to the state.”

Amsterdam councilor Reinier van Dantzig applied for a subsidy for the municipality of Amsterdam for the construction of 12,500 homes. Van Dantzig: “As a municipality, we have already done everything possible. The municipal fees [betalingen vergunningen, red.] down and land prices capped. And yet some projects are still stuck due to financial problems.” According to Onno Dwars, there are also no more buttons to turn in Ballast Nedam’s project development department. “Developers have been working with much lower profit margins for years and builders have also gone to the maximum.”

According to the director of Ballast Nedam, the main purpose of the subsidy is to prevent a construction crisis such as the one that arose in 2008. “During those years, the construction sector and municipalities lost many people who started doing something else. It took years for that to be resolved. You really want to prevent that. If we do nothing now, construction will come to an even further standstill next year – while the housing shortage will actually increase.”

Efficient and goal-oriented

The idea of ​​the start-up construction impulse goes back to the crisis year of 2009, when then minister Eberhard van der Laan (Housing, Neighborhoods and Integration, PvdA) made a subsidy available to give the stalled housing construction a boost. The ‘Van der Laan subsidy’ has since become a household name in the housing sector when it comes to construction subsidies.

In 2019, then minister Kajsa Ollongren (Home Affairs, D66) introduced a similar scheme: the housing construction impulse. More than 1 billion euros was made available in six tranches for housing projects that could not continue due to practical problems, such as a concrete plant that had to make way for construction.

Ollongren claimed that 140,000 homes could be built thanks to the housing construction impulse. Hugo de Jonge continued this arrangement in the Rutte IV cabinet. The start-up construction impulse was financed from 250 million euros that were ‘left over’ from the housing construction impulse.

Municipalities and developers were enthusiastic in 2019, but there was also criticism. The Court of Audit in particular, whose task is to look at how efficiently and purposefully government funds are spent, was sharp in its assessment. After a study into the first three tranches of the housing construction incentive, the Court of Audit concluded in 2022 that it was impossible to determine how many additional homes were actually built thanks to the subsidy scheme.

According to the researchers, Ollongren’s substantiation of the more than 140,000 homes that would have been built thanks to the housing stimulus was “insufficient”, as was the substantiation of the 1 billion subsidy amount itself. According to the Court of Audit, the intervention in the market creates a situation in which subsidized housing construction crowds out other projects, and there is a real risk of a ‘gift effect’; the government also financed projects that would probably have come about without a subsidy.

The Court of Audit is also critical that the subsidy was not used in a more targeted manner. Every municipality in the Netherlands was eligible for the housing construction incentive. The money does not go to the areas with the greatest pressure on the housing market or the highest construction costs, which means that the subsidy has less effect.

A spokesperson for the Court of Audit cannot say to what extent the start-up construction impulse is comparable to the housing construction impulse from 2019. The start-up construction impulse has not yet been investigated. It is striking that De Jonge’s regulation ignores some of the recommendations made by the Court of Audit regarding the housing construction impulse. Every municipality in the Netherlands can still register – even in regions where pressure on the housing market is relatively low. These are also still construction projects that are already in an advanced planning phase, which means that the risk of the ‘gift effect’ is high.

Efficient and targeted – these are the key words of the Court of Audit, but according to Onno Dwars of Ballast Nedam it is more important to look at the big picture when assessing the subsidy. In his view, the Court of Audit’s criticism of subsidy schemes is exaggerated; If you give an impulse, you will always see that money goes to parties that do not really need it, says Dwars. “If you first start looking into everything, it will take far too long and you will still bring on the crisis. Whether 260,000 or 200,000 homes of those 3 billion have been built at the end of the day – you can speculate about that for years to come. My point: with the start-up construction impulse, the government has a tool in hands that everyone thinks can work. You have to use that as widely as possible.”

Amsterdam councilor Reinier van Dantzig agrees. “Public housing costs money. If you want to prioritize affordable housing, you also have to compromise.” Van Dantzig hopes that the House of Representatives will insist during the Political Deliberations on the increase in the subsidy amount he has requested to 1 billion euros in 2024. “If it turns out that we have spent too much money and have a lot of affordable housing in return got it, then so be it. From the perspective of the future of our country and our children, that does not seem to be a problem.”