A mass demonstration against the closure of the Hospitality Sector has been called for Saturday, January 23.

More than 20 Associations and Groups are supporting the protest, which has yet to be approved by the Government Delegation.

The organizers insist that it will go ahead even if they’re denied permission and have warned that they’ll bring Palma to an entire standstill during Saturday’s demonstration, with some protesters traveling in vehicles and others walking in order to comply with the coronavirus restrictions and maintain social distancing.

Last Tuesday around 4,000 demonstrators joined a protest against the closure of the Hospitality Sector, this time there’s likely to be a lot more than that.