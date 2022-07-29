The parents of the students of the Los Granaos de Beniaján nursery school, during the appearance in the center. / javier carrion / agm

August begins, the slowest month of the year in this country, and some thirty families from Beniaján do not yet know if they will have a place in an educational center from zero to three years old in which to leave their children on September 1. The cause is the surprise closure – at least for the parents – of the Los Granaos nursery school, located in the aforementioned district of Murcia.

It was just 15 days ago when the parents of the students discovered that the cooperative that had managed this public concession center for 14 years would end its activity on July 31 and proceed to its dissolution. The reason was none other than an unaffordable debt by the entity that has led to the seizure of the school facilities by the bank that financed its construction on public land that had been transferred. The anxiety and indignation that this situation has caused in the families led them this Friday to call a press conference in the center to launch a call for help.

«No one offers us a solution, neither the City Council nor the Councilor for Education; They tell us to look for a place in another private school, taking into account that there are no alternatives in this district and counting, since we would have to move to another population, with the current situation of public transport, ”said Juan José Villa, spokesman for the fathers. “With this way of proceeding, the current Government is betraying three of the points of its Government program: the promotion of education from 0 to 3, the promotion of conciliation and job insecurity, since the workers remain on the street. », defended another parent.

The situation seems even more unfair to them if one takes into account that the building was occupied until now by both the more than 60 students of the private center -in one of its wings- and by another thirty children enrolled in the municipal nursery school of Beniaján, dependent on the Consistory. These were transferred three years ago to Los Granaos, through a rental contract, due to the structural damage that the municipally owned building presented.

«The launch was planned for February, but it was delayed to August; since then we have not received any rent from the City Council and we have borne the maintenance costs, without any solution having been provided to us, when a year ago the Consistory spoke of buying the building », they assure from the school, recognizing, however, that there could have been a basic defect in the economic calculations on which the concession was based.

From the Consistory of Murcia they claim to have their hands tied in the legal field, since, in the words of the mayor Antonio Benito, “we cannot stay with private companies in trouble.” For him, the dysfunction comes from the “private model of conciliation centers implemented by the PP, which is not ours,” and that “generated problems in Zarandona or the Artillery Barracks.” “We are looking for formulas to provisionally maintain the municipal school service here and we will put the private service out to tender again,” Benito ditches without giving dates.