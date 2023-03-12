The criticism of BBC chairman Richard Sharp continues to swell after the fuss that has arisen around it Match of the Day host Gary Lineker. Roger Mosey, former head of television news at the BBC, among others, has called for Sharp’s departure.

In solidarity with Lineker san Match of the Day Saturday evening only images without commentary of the Premier League program of that day, the legendary opening tune of the iconic BBC program was also missing.

Former footballer Lineker had to stop as a presenter following a tweet because, according to the BBC, he had violated the broadcaster’s social media guidelines. In the tweet, he compares the British government’s language on asylum policy to that of Nazi Germany.

Read also

• Must be feared for the end of the legendary Match of the Day?

Roger Mosey argues in a series of tweets that the BBC has not always been consistent in applying the rules in recent years. With Lineker’s departure, it appears the BBC has given in to “one side of the culture war,” Mosey said. According to him, the chairman in particular contributed to that image. He therefore believes that Sharp should resign because he has ‘damaged the credibility of the BBC’. See also Cut

Unsustainable

Politician Ed Davey also called on Sharp to leave because of the fuss over Lineker. “His appointment and position are now totally untenable and he must resign,” said the leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Premier League, all results, the program, the position of the English top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Sharp has come under a magnifying glass for the second time in a short time. In January it was announced that a British regulator was going to investigate the appointment of the BBC chairman for alleged bribery. He is said to have helped then Prime Minister Boris Johnson obtain a £800,000 loan just weeks before he was appointed chairman of the broadcaster by the government.

Lineker himself was in the stands in Leicester at the match between his old club Leicester City and Chelsea. The visitors won the game 1-3. In the stadium, some supporters expressed their support for the presenter. They held placards that read, “I agree with Gary. Migrants welcome’. Fans also brought a sign with the text ‘Gary Lineker for Prime Minister’. See also Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Funeral Held in Tokyo

Gary Lineker in the stands at Leicester City-Chelsea on Saturday. © REUTERS



Premier League results and fixtures





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier League standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.