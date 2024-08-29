Ciudad Juarez.- Palliative care seeks to alleviate the physical and emotional suffering of patients who face serious illnesses with no cure, according to the Civil Pensions of the State of Chihuahua (PCE).

This comprehensive approach not only addresses physical symptoms such as pain, nausea and fatigue, but also focuses on emotional, social and spiritual support for the patient and their family.

Palliative care aims to provide comfort and dignity during the illness process, helping patients to live as fully as possible until the end of their lives.

The above is in the framework of the sixth edition of the Palliative Care Conference with the theme “Dying should not be difficult”, where strategies and practices will be presented to improve the quality of life of patients in their final moments. It will take place on September 4 and 5 in the auditorium of the Children’s Specialty Hospital in Chihuahua capital.

PCE urged health professionals in Ciudad Juárez who want to participate in the event to register for free so they can attend.

This event focuses on the field of palliative care, an essential branch of medicine dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients with advanced and terminal illnesses.

Dr. Andrés Barba Barba, medical director of State Civil Pensions, highlighted the importance of this specialty.

According to Barba, the aim of the workshops is to offer detailed training to health professionals and to raise awareness in the community about the crucial role of palliative care.

He explained that this discipline is not limited to treating physical symptoms, but also addresses emotional and spiritual needs, promoting a better quality of life during the final stages of the disease.

For his part, Dr. Oscar Aguirre Barrera, delegate in Chihuahua, stressed the importance of integrating palliative care into medical care.

He noted that while modern medicine has made significant progress in prolonging life, it is essential to recognize when the focus should shift to patient comfort and quality of life.

Aguirre Barrera stressed that palliative care helps balance medical treatment with care that facilitates a dignified and painless transition for patients, while supporting families during grief.

Nursing graduate Mónica Esquivel Reyes called for participation in the conferences, which will offer lectures and workshops given by experts in palliative care.

Esquivel Reyes stressed that these activities are aimed at professionals from various areas of health, including nursing, psychology and social work, in order to provide a comprehensive approach to the care of patients in terminal stages.

Among the prominent speakers are Dr. Silvia Allende, a specialist in anesthesiology and palliative medicine; Dr. María López Collado Estrada, founder of the Department of Pain Medicine and Palliative Care at the State Cancer Center; and Dr. Patricia Covarrubias Padilla, in charge of the pediatric palliative care area at the Children’s Specialty Hospital of Chihuahua.

Also participating will be Dr. Yanet Alicia Valdés, an expert in anesthesiology and palliative medicine.

The workshops will cover relevant practical topics such as management of tumor wounds, thanatology, and nutrition for terminally ill patients.

The specialists who will lead these workshops include Dr. Azahel Antonio Flores, medical director of rehabilitation clinics; Dr. Walter García Ortiz, expert in tumor wounds; and teacher Patricia Marisela Hernández Granillo, a graduate in psychology and thanatology.

Participation in the conference is free and open to health sector professionals, such as doctors, nurses and psychologists.

Interested parties can register through the State Civil Pensions website using a QR code available on the site.

The event aims not only to educate professionals, but also to raise public awareness about the importance of palliative care and its role in comprehensive patient care.

For more information about the event and the registration process, please visit the official website of Civil Pensions of the State of Chihuahua.

The sessions are designed to provide a comprehensive overview of how palliative care can improve quality of life and provide support during the final stages of the disease.

[email protected]