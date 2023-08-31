The Colombian Football Federation announced the called up for the matches against Venezuela and Chilein the first two dates of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Néstor Lorenzo called up 26 players for the start of the qualifiers.

These are the calls by Lorenzo:

Archers: Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), Camilo Vargas (Atlas, Mexico), Devis Vásquez (Sheffield Wednesday, England).

Defenses: Carlos Cuesta (Genk, Belgium), Daniel Muñoz (Genk, Belgium), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham, England), Deiver Machado (Lens, France), Jhon Lucumí (Bologna, Italy), Johan Mojica (Osasuna, Spain), Santiago Arias (Cincinnati, USA), Yerry Mina (Fiorentina, Italy).

Midfielders: James Rodriguez (Sao Paulo, Brazil), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace, England), Jhon Arias (Fluminense, Brazil), Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing, Argentina), Mateus Uribe (Al Sadd, Qatar), Ríchard Ríos (Palmeiras, Brazil), Wilmar Barrios (Zenit, Russia).

Forwards: Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar, Russia), Jhon Jáder Durán (Aston Villa, England), Jorge Carrascal (Dinamo Moscow, Russia), Luis Diaz (Liverpool, England), Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United, England), Mateo Cassierra (Zenit, Russia), Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany).