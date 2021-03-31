A.In protest against the lack of medical help, the Kremlin opponent, Alexei Navalnyj, who was detained in the prison camp, went on a hunger strike. “I went on a hunger strike with the demand that I obey the law and let the doctor who was invited to see me,” one said Instagram published notice of the 44-year-old opposition member. Navalnyj says he suffers from severe back pain that radiates into his right leg and leads to paralysis there. Doctors and his lawyers fear that he could lose the act. Navalnyj is detained in Pokrov, around 100 kilometers east of Moscow, in the Vladimir region.

The Russian Alliance of Doctors – an independent trade union – had written an open letter to the penitentiary system to appeal to Navalnyj to get medical help quickly. The prison system faces accusations that the prominent opponent of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is being tortured – by refusing treatment and, in addition, by being deprived of sleep.

“I am now hungry, but still with both legs,” said Navalnyj. He has the right to a doctor and medication, but he does not receive one or the other. The hunger strike is the only means of struggle for him. Even in his left leg, he has already lost the feeling in places. “Instead of medical help, I am tortured by sleep deprivation (they wake me eight times a night) …” Fellow prisoners let him know that the life of a prisoner in the camp is worth less than a “pack of cigarettes”.

A Russian court sentenced Navalnyj, Russia’s best-known opposition politician, to imprisonment in a prison camp in February. The reason: During his stay in Germany, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt with the neurotoxin Novitschok, he was said to have violated reporting requirements to the Russian authorities in an earlier criminal case. The EU and the United States criticize the approach as politically motivated. They are demanding Navalnyj’s release and have imposed sanctions on Russia, among other things, for the attack on the politician.