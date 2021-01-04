Herve Bramy President of the Society of Readers of Humanity

Regular readers of Humanity, we are deploying intense activism to Humanity. It all starts with reading. The encounter between journalistic writing and our own thinking makes it possible to produce a reflection, a documented analysis, a commitment… It is essential for those who want to take their part in the running of the world. It is even more vital for those who want to transform society in the direction of human, social, democratic, feminist and ecological progress …

Reading Humanity, of Humanity Sunday and Digital Humanity (humanite.fr) is an essential act that sheds a lucid light on the world. The work of deciphering information by journalists facilitates knowledge of an event, puts it in its context, recounts the points of view that are expressed about it. Note, for example, that the word given to trade unionists during labor disputes is a constant bias of Humanity, which is far from being the case with other newspapers. This contribution is a trademark that differentiates its reading from the rest of the press. If we want to know, on a daily basis, the reasons for employee engagement in a social movement, then we buy Humanity ! In this, it is an antidote to the words of the same experts – who know everything about everything – permanent guests of the 24-hour news channels.

What society do we want to live in?

Humanity is a journal of communist orientation which assumes itself as such, a journal of popular education and therefore of the social movement, open to all those who want to transform society or who are looking for an alternative to capitalism . The Covid-19 epidemic has, to say the least, revealed the limits and contradictions of this predatory system. Promoting the “first duty workers” in public services or in mass distribution has been beneficial for the recognition of their activity. Thanks to their commitment, the various editorial teams know how to carry out this investigative and information work very well, even under extremely difficult conditions. They do more, when they open minds to current Marxist thinkers who are breaking through the dogmatic shackles of the “end of history” supporters.

We are well aware that there is still some way to go to enter a new civilizational era which gives priority to human beings in all circumstances. This is why we do not want to be just readers: we act to share our acquired experience with Humanity.

This is our commitment as members of the Society of Readers of Humanity (S2LH). Multiply the opportunities to put the different productions of Humanity, make them discover, over time, through a subscription jointly with the presence of activists of the dissemination committees of Humanity (CDH), who each week sell the newspaper in the market. Our presence in union processions, at cultural, sporting or political events or, of course, at the Fête de l’Humanité has become classic.

By creating S2LH in 2001, our predecessors did a great job. The link maintained with our 11,000 contacts and our 3,500 members who are financial contributors breaks the isolation they may be faced with. They organize themselves within local committees (1). Their role during the last crisis encountered by the Humanity group has been noticed. All the resources at our disposal are dedicated to the newspaper’s activity, its development and its promotion. This is also true in the world of work, where demands are born, where struggles are built. We invite trade unions to join us in our decision-making bodies. We also contribute to all the fundraising campaigns that are so important …

We want to go further. We are listening to every reader. This is the case with the problems they may encounter with postal delivery. It’s frustrating not to receive your newspaper the same day when you want to transform society. This is why we plan to mobilize ourselves to considerably improve things with the departmental or regional offices of La Poste.

We encourage readers to meet with journalists either during meetings or online on our Facebook page (@ readershumanity). Nothing replaces direct contact to better understand each other. Because, let’s face it, no reader is forced to agree with an editorial content. As a result, exchanges are often fruitful.

All newspapers face economic and financial difficulties. This is even more evident for the independent opinion press. Ensure the independence of Humanity large industrial and financial groups is fundamental for us. It is the price of freedom and courage. “Courage is to seek the truth and to speak it”, wrote the founder of Humanity, Jean Jaurès.

This is why we want to mobilize with other associations of readers to improve the general situation of the press. For example, we could act together to increase the amount of the tax credit, up to 50%, of the subscription price and ensure that this measure can benefit all subscribers. Such actions should also lead us to intervene, as a matter of urgency, to maintain the freedom of the press as laid down by the law of 1881 and to contribute to the freedom of work of journalists, called into question today by articles 21. , 22 and 24 of the LaREM “global security” bill defended by the Castex government, which was passed in the National Assembly at first reading.