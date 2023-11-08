DMunich police have smashed a call center for the “fake police officer” scam in Lebanon as part of a cross-border operation. The action was the result of “close international cooperation,” as the head of the AG Phenomena at the Munich police headquarters, Hans-Peter Chloupek, and senior public prosecutor Kai Gräber, head of the department for combating organized crime at the Munich I public prosecutor’s office, announced on Tuesday. The arrests were made by Lebanese security authorities on September 18th.

The success is based on investigations by the AG Phenomena, which lasted several years. They led to “significant arrest operations” in Lebanon: nine people between the ages of 21 and 46 were arrested in various districts in Beirut. Seven people have been in custody since then. In addition, numerous computer systems were seized and are now being evaluated for digital forensics. According to investigators, the call center in Beirut is considered a “central hub for fraudulent calls.”

Made-up stories are intended to unsettle seniors

Fraudsters call potential victims all over Germany from call centers. They are often selected based on their first names, which indicate an older age. The basis is data from telephone books. According to investigators, the suspected perpetrators in Lebanon posed as police officers on the phone and unsettled their victims with made-up stories about alleged crimes in their environment. The victims, who lived in Munich, Koblenz, Bonn and Hanover, among others, were asked to hand over cash and valuables to supposed investigators.

The operation took place in close cooperation with international law enforcement agencies. The successful arrest in Lebanon is a “clear example of effective and important cooperation in the fight against organized crime,” emphasized Senior Public Prosecutor Gräber. “These organized fraudsters have abused the trust of our citizens and caused significant damage,” said investigator Chloupek. The success shows “that no distance or boundaries can prevent us from holding the perpetrators accountable.”

In 2014, the Munich police set up a “phenomenon-specific investigation unit” against organized call center fraud in order to respond to the increasing number of cases. In 2017, this unit was renamed AG Phenomena and organized across investigations. The AG Phenomena cooperates with “police partners” all over the world and has already achieved several successful searches.