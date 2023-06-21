Call center operator dies during shift, colleagues: “Forced to work for hours next to the body”

Forced to work for at least an hour and a half with the colleague’s corpse in the room. This is the shocking story told by the workers of the Spanish multinational Konecta, which offers call center services to telephone companies such as Movistar and Vodafone. Last June 13, in the Madrid offices, a 57-year-old operator was struck by a sudden illness while she was sitting in her workstation.

Around 12.30, the woman raised her hand to ask for help and then collapsed on the ground. The rescuers, who arrived after a few minutes, were only able to ascertain his death. After wrapping him in a blanket, her body remained in the room while colleagues continued to work.

The order to leave the room from a company security officer would only arrive around 2 pm even though, according to reports in the Spanish press, at 3 pm still four workers were seated at their workstations.

A spokesman for the multinational denied that the workers were forced to work next to the body. “Employees were given the option to telework. Go to another establishment. Go home or stay in your place,” she said. “No one was told, ‘stay in your chair and take calls.’ No one was forced.”

The Spanish trade unions Ugt and Uso took a different view, publishing some messages exchanged by those present. “A colleague died, but they say they continue to take calls,” one of the employees wrote to a colleague in one of the posted exchanges.