One of the leading companies in call centers in the world, AlmavivA reached the mark of R$ 500 million in investments since it arrived in Brazil, in 2006. Last year, R$ 66 million was invested in new technologies, training and qualification of employees for process and service improvement. In 2020, it was BRL 40 million and in 2019, BRL 35 million.

All these resources made the company of Italian origin leave the 10th position in the ranking of customer relationship (Customer Experience) and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies in 2010, to be among the three most relevant, in direct dispute with Liq for the vice-leadership and behind Atento, which leads the national market, with around 70 thousand employees.

With 15 units across the country and 33,000 employees, AlmavivA has advanced in digitalization to serve its customers more efficiently. “In the last year, about a third of the 350 million interactions carried out with Brazilian consumers were through digital channels,” said Francesco Renzetti, CEO of AlmavivA do Brasil.

The company even recently created a specific department on the subject called Digital Transformation & Efficiency. The sector currently has 50 employees who are fully dedicated to the implementation and digital improvement of all internal processes and also to the structuring and creation of projects for the market. With new businesses, AlmavivA has 3,500 vacancies in several states of the country.

Customer service for both sales and after-sales is one of the pillars of the actions of companies in Brazil and worldwide. With increasingly demanding consumers, the challenge is to make an efficient and assertive connection. The sector has gained global relevance.

To get an idea of ​​the size of the potential of this niche, Zoom, one of the stars of the pandemic, expanded its business and acquired Five9, a company focused on call centers via the cloud, for US$ 14.7 billion in mid-year. past. Here, according to the Brazilian Teleservices Association (ABT), the forecast is that in 2021 this area will have a turnover of R$ 13.5 billion.

