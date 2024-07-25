This coming Saturday, August 3, community members and organizations in El Paso will commemorate the 23 victims of the massacre that occurred at Walmart five years ago.

The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), together with elected officials, faith-based institutions, and community advocates, will hold the “El Paso Firme Community Memorial Event” in memory of the 23 lives lost and dozens injured in the shooting that occurred on August 3, 2019.

Participants will renew a call to action against gun violence, white supremacy, xenophobia and the anti-immigrant agenda, place 26 monumental crosses, name each victim and release doves.

“As we approach the fifth anniversary of this horrific white supremacist attack, BNHR hopes to offer a space for community healing and resistance. We cannot forget that this massacre occurred as a result of weak gun control laws, as well as the spread of xenophobic, white supremacist, and hateful rhetoric toward immigrants of color and minorities,” said its executive director, Fernando Garcia, as he called the community together at 8:30 a.m.

The American activist denounced that this xenophobic narrative continues to be spread in Texas and throughout the country by extremist politicians.

“It is essential that we come together to denounce white supremacy, xenophobia and the anti-immigrant agenda,” he said.

As part of the event, there will be a procession, with representatives from participating organizations and community members carrying large commemorative crosses to represent each of the 23 people who lost their lives while shopping.

“BNHR and its allies are committed to combating gun violence and hateful rhetoric spreading across our country and will exhaust all possible measures to hold accountable those who spread it in the community, traditional media, and social media,” Garcia said.