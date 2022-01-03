Calisto Tanzi was Parma’s pride and shame at the same time. Tanzi put his city, located in the Po Valley halfway between Milan and Bologna, on the map with his dairy company Parmalat and showed the world that Parma was more than ham and Parmesan cheese. But Tanzi also besmirched the name of his city. Parma is Parmalat, the milk company with the biggest fraud scandal in European history – classic Italian accounting tinkering.

Calisto Tanzi was hospitalized in mid-December due to a lung ailment (not Covid) and died on January 1. He turned 83 years old.

From 1961 Tanzi made a rapid career. He was 23 when he dropped out of college and took over his grandfather’s food business on the outskirts of Parma. Tanzi knew he had to make two changes to make the Parmalat dairy successful: expand and become visible. He quickly expanded the range. Longer lasting milk, yoghurts, fruit drinks, biscuits, ready-to-use sauces. By 1980 Parmalat sold products in more than thirty countries.

Until the 1990s, Tanzi was mainly a local hero who operated in the shadows. He was very popular because he made loans to merchants, politicians and the church in the region. In the years that followed, he gained national prestige.

Crucial was his strategy to raise awareness of the company, through sports – football, what else. In 1989, Tanzi bought the football club from his home city of Parma and became the main sponsor. The club had just been promoted to the highest level and was able to attract a trio of new players at Tanzi’s expense. The results were not long in coming: Parma won the Italian Cup in 1992, the European Cup II in 1993 and again a few years later.

Those were the great years for Parmalat and Tanzi, who was called ‘the knight’, just like – years later – Silvio Berlusconi: the company went public in Milan, grew rapidly to 35,000 employees, 130 factories and a turnover of almost 8 billion euros in 2002.

myth

In the heyday, the rumblings with finances also started. Tanzi bought large companies when the money was actually lacking. The bigger tampering came to light in late 2003 when Parmalat was unable to repay a 150 million euro bond. Tanzi screened with 4 billion euros that would be in a bank account in the Cayman Islands, but that turned out to be a myth.

That account did not exist at all. Fictional. Poufff, his cover was gone. And there was the beginning of a fraud investigation.

It turned out that Tanzi cheated for years with the annual accounts. Banks were also found to be involved in the scandal, which caused tens of thousands of Italians to see their savings evaporate. In addition to Tanzi, bankers (who continued to lend money against their better judgment) and accountants (who tolerated cheating) were also held accountable in court. The biggest fraud scandal, to date, in European history was a fact.

Tanzi was finally sentenced by the Italian Supreme Court to seventeen years and five months in prison after years of lawsuits. Shortly before his arrest in 2004, he tried to secure his art by placing it at night with friends and acquaintances. Journalists revealed this. Years later, during raids, the police found hundreds of sketches, paintings and sculptures by Van Gogh, Monet and Picasso, among others. They had a total value of 100 million euros.

From 2013, Tanzi was able to serve his sentence at home due to his advanced age. The former boss of the dairy company was only allowed to leave the house to go to church, an exemption that he used every day. Tanzi leaves behind a wife and three children.