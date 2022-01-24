On March 16, 37 AD, Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus Germanicus assumed the throne of the Roman Empire. Caligula was a degenerate, capable of any infamy, without feeling the slightest mercy. Carl Grimberg tells us that he had a puffy face, lifeless eyes, soft features, and premature baldness.

“At the age of twenty-five, this being of such a servile nature suddenly became master of the world. He freaked out. The thrifty Tiberius had accumulated enormous wealth in his long reign: Caligula squandered it in nine months and replenished the coffers by raising taxes and condemning the richest subjects to death for lese majesty. One day he pronounced forty death sentences in a minimum time: when his wife woke up from her siesta, Caligula was proud before her of the money he had earned during his sleep.

Caligula’s excesses led to several conspiracies against him, but they were discovered by the surveillance of the Praetorians. However, when these united against the emperor, nothing could save him. Thus, on January 24, 41, the tyrant was assassinated in his palace. Four years he had barely reigned.

It was curious that the populace wept when they heard of his death. Why? Because it had given them entertainment, with the amphitheater and the racecourse. Maroma, bread and circus. Formula that always worked for the Roman emperors.