The New York Times

The room of the twelve Caesars, Caligula -whose official name was Gaius Julius Caesar Augusto Germánico- was a capricious and irascible populist of the 1st century, who is remembered, perhaps unfairly, as the most tyrannical ruler of the Roman Empire. As reported by Suetonius, he never forgot a scorn, he slept for only a few hours at night and was married several times, the last time to a woman named Milonia.

During Caligula’s four years on the Roman throne, his favorite hiding place was an imperial pleasure room known as the Lamiano Gardens. The vast residence stretched as far as the Esquiline, one of the seven hills on which the city was originally built, in the area near today’s Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II.

There, just within the city limits, villas, sanctuaries and banquet halls were erected in carefully constructed “natural” landscapes. The Lamiano Gardens, a kind of nature reserve from antiquity, it had orchids, fountains, terraces, a hot spring adorned with precious colored marbles from all over the Mediterranean and exotic animals, some of which were used, as in the Colosseum, for private circus games.

Sketches of the gardens to be exhibited at the Nymphaeum Museum. Photo: Nadia Shira Cohen for The New York Times

Year 41 d. C., when Caligula he was assassinated in his palace on the Palatine Hill, his body was transferred there, where he was cremated and buried in a hurry before being taken to the Mausoleum of Augustus on the Field of Mars, north of the Capitoline Hill. According to Suetonius, the elite garden was haunted by the ghost of Caligula.

For a long time, historians believed that the remains of lavish houses and green areas they were never going to recover. However, in the coming European spring, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Goods and Activities and Tourism plans to open the Nymphaeum Museum in Piazza Vittorio, an underground gallery that will present a section of the imperial garden which was unearthed during an excavation carried out from 2006 to 2015. In the excavation, carried out under the rubble of a 19th century apartment complex declared in ruins, gems, coins, jewelry, ceramics, cameo glass, a theatrical mask were found , seeds of plants such as grapefruit, apricot and acacia that had been imported from Asia, and bones of peacocks, deer, lions, bears and ostriches.

“The ruins tell extraordinary stories, starting with the animals,” said Mirella Serlorenzi, the director of excavations at the Ministry of Culture. “It is not difficult to imagine animals, some caged and some running free, in this enchanted place.” The Department of Antiquity Sciences of the University of Rome La Sapienza collaborated in the project.

“The ruins tell extraordinary stories … It is not difficult to imagine animals, some caged and some running free, in this enchanted place.” Mirella Serlorenzi Italian Ministry of Culture

The objects and structural remains exhibited in the museum paint a living portrait of wealth, power and opulence. Dazzling examples of ancient Roman prowess include intricate mosaics and frescoes, a marble staircase, colored marble and limestone capitals, and a bronze brooch of the imperial guard inlaid with gold and mother-of-pearl. “The finest art and objects ever produced in the imperial era were found,” Serlorenzi said.

Classicist Daisy Dunn noted that the findings were even more extravagant than academics had anticipated. “The frescoes are incredibly ornate and highly decorative,” noted Dunn, whose book In the Shadow of Vesuvius it is a double biography of Pliny the Elder – a contemporary of Caligula – and his nephew Pliny the Younger. “If we consider the descriptions about the libertine lifestyle and Caligula’s appetite for luxuries, we could have expected the designs to be in bad taste. “

The Lamiano Gardens were commissioned by Lucius Aelius Lamia, a wealthy senator and consul who bequeathed his estates to the emperor, probably during the reign of his friend Tiberius from 14 to 37 AD. When Caligula ascended the throne – it is rumored that Caligula and Macro, the prefect of the Praetorian Guard, hastened Tiberius’ death by smothering him with a pillow – he moved into the main house.

A theatrical mask in marble particles, recovered from the Gardens of Lamiano, in the Museo Ninfeo in Rome. Photo: Nadia Shira Cohen / The New York Times

According to the evocative account of a witness, the philosopher Philo, who visited the property in AD 40. Representing the Jews of Alexandria, and his fellow emissaries had to follow Caligula as he inspected the sumptuous residences “examining the men’s and women’s bathrooms … and giving orders to make them more expensive.” The emperor, Philo wrote, “ordered that the windows be filled with transparent stones similar to white glass that do not obstruct the light, but prevent the passage of wind and the heat of the sun.”

Evidence suggests that after Caligula’s violent death -his bodyguards dismembered him– the house and garden survived at least until the Severus dynasty, who ruled from 193 to 235 AD. By the 4th century, the gardens had apparently fallen into disuse and statues from the abandoned pavilions were used to build the foundations of a number of spas. The statues were not discovered until 1874, three years after Rome was made the capital of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy. With Cerro Esquilino in the midst of a construction boom, Italian archaeologist Rodolfo Lanciani nosed around newly excavated construction sites and discovered an immense gallery with alabaster floor and fluted columns of giallo antico, considered to be the finest of yellow marbles.

Then he found a rich repository of classical sculptures that, at some point in the history of the gardens, were deliberately hidden to protect them. The treasures included the Lancellotti Discobolus, which is now in the National Museum of Rome; the Venus Esquiline and a bust of Commodus depicted as Hercules, which is now on display in the Capitoline Museums. In no time, sculptures were taken away, the foundations of an apartment building were laid, and ancient ruins were reburied.

Knife handles and other decorative fragments of items from the time of Caligula’s reign, in the Nymphaeum Museum. Photo: Nadia Shira Cohen for The New York Times

The last excavation of the garden took place under the remains of the residences, which were evacuated in the 1970s after a building collapsed. Similar to the 2012 exhumation of Richard III in Leicester, England, the unearthing involved a modern parking lot.

Sixteen years ago, Enpam, a private foundation that administers pensions for Italian doctors and dentists, bought the 1.4-hectare property. Exploratory drilling to build a new headquarters and an underground parking garage resulted in the discovery of the relics of the 1st centuryfrom the type of glass in the windows that Philo described to lead pipes stamped with the name of Claudio, Caligula’s uncle and successor.

As construction crews raised the five-story office building, archaeologists inside a trench five meters deep – below street level – carefully sifted and removed dirt. In a laboratory on the other side of town, paleobotanists and archaeozoologists were analyzing the fragments, and researchers were repairing a fresco on a 10-foot-high wall painted with pigment made from powdered cinnabar. Enpam paid for the 3.5 million dollars that the entire conservation and restoration project cost.

In 2017, construction work began for the Nymphaeum Museum. “The new space, in the basement of Enpam, reveals one of the mythical places of the capital of the empire, one of the residences with gardens that fascinated the emperors”Said Daniela Porro, the museum’s director.

It is not yet known what implications all this will have on Caligula’s seemingly irredeemable reputation. In The lives of the twelve Caesars of Suetonius, written 80 years after the emperor was liquidated, Caligula is portrayed as a total depraved: he had incestuous relations with his sisters, he slept with anyone he wanted, he used criminals as food for his wild beasts when he Beef was too expensive, and on one occasion, he insisted that a loyal subject, who had promised to give his life if the emperor survived illness, keep his promise and die.

Caligula was portrayed as a total depraved: he had incestuous relationships with his sisters, he slept with anyone he pleased, he used criminals as food for his wild beasts.

Mary Beard, a professor of classical studies at Cambridge University, proposed that although Caligula may have been killed for being a monster, he was also it is possible that he was turned into a monster because he was killed. In SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome, his invaluable book on the Roman Empire, Beard argues that “it is difficult to resist the conclusion that, no matter how much truth they possess, the stories told about him are an inextricable mix of facts, exaggerations, deliberate misinterpretations, and outright inventions, primarily created after his death and for the benefit of the new emperor, Claudius ”.

Whether history gave Caligula an unfair treatment is the subject of stubborn debate. “There are clearly biases in the sources,” Dunn admitted. But, even without that, it’s hard to conceive of him as a good emperor. I doubt that these new discoveries will do much to rehabilitate it. But they should open up new perspectives on his world, and reveal that it was as heavenly as he wished it to be. “