Aware of this situation, the DMV issued a statement in which it reported that the People who renew their driver’s license in the state of California will be able to complete the learning course in SpanishThe English version, on the other hand, has been available since 2022 and nearly 45,000 citizens used this alternative to obtain the license.
In the statement shared by the DMV on its official website, agency director Steve Gordon referred to the impact he hopes the move will have. “By expanding our services to include a Spanish-language option for the e-learning renewal course, We make sure more Californians can take advantage of our easy-to-use online tools“, held.
In addition to the option to complete the course in Spanish online, The DMV currently offers a knowledge test in thirty-five languages. for a new application.
How to complete the California driving course
To complete the online driving course in Spanish offered by the state of California, you must access the site via a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile phonewith access twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The The course includes seven modules with different questionnaires to complete..
With an approximate duration of 45 minutes, The course offers the possibility of taking each test several times.resulting in a greater chance of passing.
