Following an update to the online driving test system by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Latinos will greatly benefit given that They will have the option of taking the exam in Spanish during renewal..

Established as one of the states with the most Spanish speakers in the country, California does not lose sight of the Latino citizens who are part of its territory. Even more notable is the situation with the census data, which on its official website details that More than 15,000,000 California citizens are Latino or Hispanic.

Aware of this situation, the DMV issued a statement in which it reported that the People who renew their driver’s license in the state of California will be able to complete the learning course in SpanishThe English version, on the other hand, has been available since 2022 and nearly 45,000 citizens used this alternative to obtain the license.

In the statement shared by the DMV on its official website, agency director Steve Gordon referred to the impact he hopes the move will have. “By expanding our services to include a Spanish-language option for the e-learning renewal course, We make sure more Californians can take advantage of our easy-to-use online tools“, held.

In addition to the option to complete the course in Spanish online, The DMV currently offers a knowledge test in thirty-five languages. for a new application.

How to complete the California driving course

To complete the online driving course in Spanish offered by the state of California, you must access the site via a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile phonewith access twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The The course includes seven modules with different questionnaires to complete..

Latino citizens will be able to renew their license online by completing the test in Spanish. Photo:iStock Share

With an approximate duration of 45 minutes, The course offers the possibility of taking each test several times.resulting in a greater chance of passing.