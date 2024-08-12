According to the criteria of

Under this scenario, the following question arises: Why San Francisco earned this prestigious title and what are the factors that contribute to its attractiveness? According to research conducted by Real Estatespecialized media in real estate, It offers a great cultural scene with a wide range of activities: award-winning restaurants, museums and family events are just some of the reasons why it stands out as a desirable place to live.

Among the great attractions of the city, there is the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. This space offers outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and boating. On the other hand, the abundance of green spaces contributes to the quality of life in this destination.

Life statistics in San Francisco, voted the best city to live in

Despite its numerous benefits, this site faces challenges related to the cost of living. According to the aforementioned portal, the Strict zoning restrictions and resistance to urban growth led to a shortage of new housing units. This resulted in a Increase in housing and rental pricesfor which reason They turned the city into one of the most expensive to live in California.

California is ideal for visiting and emigrating Photo:Istock Share

On the other hand, The cost of food and transportation often exceeds the national average. This high inflation in basic expenses is also another important factor that Future residents should consider when packing their bags and make the decision to move. The lack of affordable housing options also contributes to the growth of the homeless population in the region.

Despite these obstacles, San Francisco especially attracts young professionals and a diverse populationThe city offers a growing job market and a social atmosphere that attracts people from all over the world, so You can highlight it on your agenda of special places to visit.