According to the criteria of
“Coffee has become a staple of American culture“as it helps people stay energized for the workday and connect with friends or dates,” wrote the report’s lead author, Chip Lupo.
Although the The best place to drink coffee in the country is Portland, Oregonwith a score of 67 out of 100, many California cities stand out in the rankings. According to the study, The following locations are the best for drinking coffee in the Golden State:
- San Francisco: total score of 65.80
- Long Beach: Total score of 63.48
- Oakland: Total score of 61.81
- Los Angeles: Total score of 61.67
- San Diego: Total score of 60.31
- Sacramento: Total score of 58.88
- Irvine: Total score of 56.48
- Santa Ana: total score of 53.25
- Anaheim: Total score of 52.63
- San Jose: total score of 47.75
The best cities to drink coffee in the United States
The report, which used data ranging from coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita to the average price per pack of coffee and the proportion of residents with coffee makers at home, found that The following cities are the best for drinking coffee in the United States:
- Portland, Oregon
- San Francisco, California
- Seattle, Washington
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Orlando, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Long Beach, California
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Austin, Texas
- Miami, Florida
#Californias #cities #coffee #study
Leave a Reply