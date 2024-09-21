Prepared by comparing the 100 largest cities in the country based on 12 key indicators, such as the presence of coffee shops, the average price of packages and the proportion of residents with coffee makers at home, among others, a recently published study determined which are The best cities to drink coffee in California, USA.

Around the world, millions of coffee lovers They consume a cup of the infusion daily, although not everyone has the same ease of access to a quality product in their cities. In California, the inhabitants of the state have an advantage that the rest do not have, since Six of the top 20 coffee-drinking cities in the country are located thereaccording to a report recently published by the analysis website WalletHub.

“Coffee has become a staple of American culture“as it helps people stay energized for the workday and connect with friends or dates,” wrote the report’s lead author, Chip Lupo.

Although the The best place to drink coffee in the country is Portland, Oregonwith a score of 67 out of 100, many California cities stand out in the rankings. According to the study, The following locations are the best for drinking coffee in the Golden State:

San Francisco: total score of 65.80 Long Beach: Total score of 63.48 Oakland: Total score of 61.81 Los Angeles: Total score of 61.67 San Diego: Total score of 60.31 Sacramento: Total score of 58.88 Irvine: Total score of 56.48 Santa Ana: total score of 53.25 Anaheim: Total score of 52.63 San Jose: total score of 47.75

Having a coffee can become a luxury in some states. Photo:Istock

The best cities to drink coffee in the United States

The report, which used data ranging from coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita to the average price per pack of coffee and the proportion of residents with coffee makers at home, found that The following cities are the best for drinking coffee in the United States: