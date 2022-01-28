CR Friday, January 28, 2022, 9:53 p.m.



From next week until June of next year, the California Brotherhood will commemorate the 275th anniversary of its foundation with an extensive program of activities, presented this Friday by his older brother, Juan Carlos de la Cerra, in a public act with the participation of the mayor from Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

The events will begin on February 5 with the lighting of the installation ‘As it was in the beginning’, in the building on Calle del Aire where the La Espiga Dorada confectionery shop, future California headquarters, was located. Photographic reproductions of the original images of Salzillo will hang from the balconies of the building, which will remain illuminated during Lent and on weekends. In February, the enthronement vow and a solemn imposition of cords on the new chaplains and mayordomos will also be celebrated.

The Brotherhood reserves for Lent a photographic exhibition in the street entitled ‘Los californios hoy’. And the Salve Grande to the Virgen del Primer Dolor, on March 30, will be special due to the attendance of representatives of sister brotherhoods from other cities.

In May, on the occasion of the Night of the Museums, there will be an exhibition on older brothers, although the most outstanding events will be in June: a commemorative dinner, the solemn Eucharist with the reading of the founding act on the 13th, two conferences and a concert of the Music Unit of the San Javier General Air Academy.

After the summer, in October, there will be a musical gala at El Batel starring the Sauces Musical Association, and an exhibition of historical documents and conferences at the UNED and UCAM are planned for November.

The activities will continue in 2023. The brotherhood promotes the zarzuela ‘Gigantes y Cabezudos’ for February, by the Friends of the Zarzuela Association of Cartagena. Also, the extraordinary procession ‘1748’ scheduled for April 10 -date of the first Holy Wednesday of California-. The images of Jesús Prendido, the Virgen del Primer Dolor and the Roman soldiers will tour the streets around Santa María de Gracia. A pilgrimage to Rome in June will close the cycle.

The poster announcing the anniversary is the work of the Sevillian painter based in Cartagena, Rafael Areal Delgado, and the logo, by the designer and illustrator from Granada, also a resident of the city, Noemí Toral.

At the event, Juan Carlos de la Cerra announced that the brotherhood has already completed the project to recover the La Espiga Dorada building as its headquarters, plans to recover the underground crypt of the California chapel and will also convert the Villa Pilatos throne warehouse into a museum , on Wsell de Guimbarda street. In addition, he will restore the old banner of the brotherhood in Seville.