Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021: David Nicholas Dempsey was sentenced to 20 years in prison this Friday (9) by the United States Justice Department | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this Friday (9) by the United States Justice Department, on charges of attacking police officers during the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors alleged that David Nicholas Dempsey, 37, stomped on officers’ heads and used flagpoles, a metal crutch, pepper spray and broken pieces of furniture to attack others.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia said Dempsey’s conduct was “exceptionally egregious.”

This is the second longest sentence in the case of the invasion of the US Capitol, behind only that handed down to former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-Republican President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as a joint session of the United States Congress was taking place to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the previous year’s election.

More than 1,200 people were indicted over the episode and around 460 received prison sentences.