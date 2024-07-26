According to the criteria of
The union expressed its Concern that companies could use AI to replicate voices or create digital replicas of actors without their consent or corresponding financial compensation.
Among those affected are more than 2,500 artistsincluding voices in offmotion capture, stunts, stunt coordinators, singers, dancers, puppeteers, background artists and more. Fran Drescher, president of the union, told the Californian outlet that will not approve a contract that allows companies to abuse AI.
By contrast, Audrey Cooling, spokesperson for video game producerssaid they reached agreements on almost all points, including protections against AI that would require consent and fair compensation. Cooling expressed his Disappointment over the union’s decision to abandon negotiations when they were close to an agreement.
The global video game industry generates more than US$100,000,000,000 annuallyso the strike represents a serious problem for this market.
Strike Background and Achievements in the US Video Game Industry
The last contract between the parties expired in November 2022 and did not include protections around AI.but it did guarantee an additional compensation structure for voice actors and motion capture artists.
This agreement It was the result of an 11-month strike which began in October 2016, marking SAG-AFTRA’s first significant labor action following the merger of Hollywood’s two largest actors unions in 2012.
In response to tense negotiations, the union established a Separate contract for independent and low-budget video game projectsThis independent interactive media deal includes some of the AI protections that major studios have rejected.
Concerns about the use of AI by the film studios as well contributed to the film and television strikes last year’s union strikes, which lasted four months.
