Clyde Stokely became a millionaire in a matter of seconds after scratching the boxes in the 100X lottery game. Thanks to his curious technique, he discovered that he had won the jackpot of US$5,000,000. “He was excited, of course. I had to look at him a bunch of times to make sure he wasn’t seeing 26 instead of 28,” the winner said.

The man bought his 100X game ticket at the Cambria General Store, located in San Luis Obispo County, whose owner received a special bonus of US$25,000. Clyde, who revealed to the California Lottery that he had been buying scratch-off lotteries for years, said that he is not superstitious, although he believes that “It just so happened that it was my lucky day.”.

Clyde has a special way of scratching the boxes in these lottery games. He first reveals the “winning numbers” and then the boxes marked “his numbers,” but he only scratches off the part where the numeral appears, not where the prize appears. When he saw that the 28th matched, he proceeded to reveal his earnings and was incredulous when he saw the figure of US$5,000,000.

“I don’t consider myself superstitious. It’s just something curious. It doesn’t have any logic. That’s how I play them all. I guess you could say it’s a quirky way to add suspense,” Clyde told California lottery officials. The winner revealed that he plans to continue purchasing scratch-and-win tickets and Regarding his curious method, he assured: “I will continue playing the same way.”.

The 100X lottery game ticket costs US$20.

Odds of winning in the US lottery



There are three colors of 100X game tickets; However, they are part of the same draw. This game also offers prizes between US$10,000 and US$20. The contestant is considered the winner if any of the “winning numbers” match “their numbers”, in this way they will be able to collect the marked prize. If the symbol of a stack of cash appears instead of an amount, it means that he is the winner of US$250.

Clyde Stokely’s winning ticket is the third in the 100X series to deliver a prize of US$5,000,000, there are still five pots of this amount unclaimed. The probability of winning this prize is one in 3,040,241. The second largest jackpot that buyers of these scratch-and-win tickets can access is equivalent to US$100,000, with odds in 1,216,096.