It doesn’t happen every day to be pushed by mistake and to win 10 million dollars. Yet such an episode happened to Laquedra Edwards in California last November. The protagonist of the story was choosing a scratch card for her when a push made her press the wrong button. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

This is the history by Laquedra Edwards, the woman who was pushed by mistake and won $ 10 million. The affair took place last November in California. The woman was in a Los Angeles supermarket when she thought about stopping by to put money in one machine handing out tickets similar to scratch cards. At some point, he received one thrust from a passer-by who at that moment did not even apologize to her:

He didn’t even apologize and left

California: the story of Laquedra Edwars

Laquedra usually buys very cheap tickets. However, due to the small accidentthe distributor dispensed a scratch card from 30 EUR without giving change. It goes without saying that Laquedra got it right away annoyed for what had just happened.

However, a few minutes after his sulking it has turned into something completely different. In fact, when the woman locked herself in the car to discover the prize of the ticket he could not believe his eyes. That rude gesture by the unknown passerby he won 10 million dollars.

To make public the tale of the affair was herself a Npr. These were his words: