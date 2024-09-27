Something that the most present people in the world of video games know very well is that when a digital title is acquired, it is not really an appropriation, but rather it is a kind of license income, since since the titles have DRM, when turn off the servers they will no longer be able to be downloaded or even used. However, not all enthusiasts have this part clear and companies do not leave it legible either, so one region wants to force them to give an explanation.

Starting next year, stores in California They must inform customers that, when purchasing digital content such as video games, movies or music, they are not actually acquiring ownership of the product, but rather a license to use it. This includes popular platforms like Steam.

The new law AB 2426enacted by the governor Gavin Newsomprohibits the use of terms such as “buy” or “acquire” unless clear warnings are included explaining the true nature of the agreement. This measure seeks to make consumers more aware of the temporary nature of some digital purchases.

However, the legislation will not apply to all digital games. Those that can be downloaded and played offline permanently will not require these warnings. Likewise, titles offered through subscription services or those sold as gifts will not be subject to these regulations either.

The member of the California Assembly, Jacqui Irwin, explained that with the decline in the sale of physical media, it has become crucial to protect consumers and ensure that advertising practices are not deceptive. “Thank you to the governor for signing AB 2426, ensuring that false advertising about digital media ownership is a thing of the past,” Irwin stated.

It remains to be seen how digital platforms will implement these changes and whether these regulations could be extended outside of California in the future. A first step towards better communication within this business that is changing without turning back.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: They definitely have to make these warnings, since when a license expires, claims come in the form of lawsuits and other issues.