As the time approaches End of the summer season in the United States to make way for the autumnthe days begin to get shorter in different regions, and In California, the station’s schedule will end in early November.when the Sunrise and sunset will start to be earlier and The days will have more sunlight in the mornings.

Fallen leaves as the trees begin to show their thin branches mark the beginning of autumn, although this is not the only factor that shows the change of season in the northern hemisphere. Another important point corresponds to the schedulesince in United States clocks experience various changes according to the corresponding period.

In this sense, the local environment Sacramento Bee indicates that Clocks will be set back at 2 AM on Sunday, November 3so the citizens of the Golden State will have the opportunity to rest for an extra hour. However, the arrival of autumn will take place earlier, when the autumn equinox occurs on September 22, the date on which the day will have the same number of hours (12 hours) as the night.

Subsequently, The days will begin to get shorter before the winter equinoxwhich This year it will be on Saturday, December 21stand the nights will start to be longer. After the next few seasons, Californians will set their clocks again on Sunday, March 9, 2025, when time will move forward one hour at 2 AM.

Daylight saving time will end in California on November 3. Photo:AFP Share

How does the time system work in the United States?

It’s not just in California that people are conditioned to adjust their clocks for the time change between seasons, although The Uniform Time Act indicates that states may choose to perform the procedure or continue with your normal schedule.

In most of Arizona, for example, citizens continue to follow the same time in each season, as is the case in Hawaii. So far, Proposals to establish a permanent daylight saving time across the country have not progressed.