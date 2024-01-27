New scientific model sheds light on likely sea level rise in California over the next 30 yearsproviding a more accurate, but still disturbing, view of the threats facing the state, where 70 percent of the population resides near the coast.

According to the preliminary report Guide to Sea Level Rise in California published by the California Ocean Protection Council, Sea levels are estimated to rise on average by 24.8 centimeters by 2050 compared to the base year 2000.. These predictions are based on a level of increase considered “intermediate”, taking into account current knowledge about the likely levels of global warming in that period.

As we move towards the end of the century, projections become more complex, anticipating an increase of up to 94 centimeters at intermediate levels and up to 2.01 meters in the worst case scenario. The figures become even more uncertain after 2100, predicting increases from 1.85 meters to 3.63 meters by 2150although the authors of the report recognize the difficulty of offering certainty beyond that point.

The information presented in the report, developed in collaboration with scientists from California universities and based on recent federal guidelines, seeks to provide updated guidance for community planners. It is in the public comment period until March 4, and a final version is expected in June.

Rising underground water levels would spread diseases

Kaitlyn Kalua, deputy director of the Ocean Protection Council, told San Francisco Chronicle that Greater certainty has been achieved until 2050 and the range of possibilities has been reduced. However, he cautions that uncertainty and potential risk are higher in long-term scenarios, complicating planning.

The melting of West Antarctica, and the subsequent rise in sea level that it will bring, is now “inevitable”, according to scientists. Photo: British Antarctic Survey/EFE

The predictions are divided into five categories, from low to high, depending on the expected rates of global warming. Variability in sea level rise is seen across the state due to various factors, such as tectonic activity. The Humboldt Bay region, for example, has the fastest rate of increase.

Comparing with previous reports, a decrease is observed in projections for 2050, possibly reflecting a slowdown. However, it is emphasized that an increase of 28 centimeters still represents a significant challenge. Even at that height, the risk and frequency of flooding will be much greater, transforming what is today a high tide into a constant monthly threat.