Today’s weather in Sacramento
The county of Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will be affected again by the heat waver, because the temperature will remain high. Since the minimum temperature will start today from the 68 °F (20 °C), while the maximum temperature will reach up to 103 °F (39 °C). The excessive heat warning will continue this Wednesday.
Today’s weather in San Jose
For its part, in Saint Joseph The trend will change, due to the heat will be present again. Following this line, it is expected that the day will start in 66 °F (19 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 94 °F (34 °C). Unlike Sacramento, there is a heat advisory.
Today’s weather in Los Angeles
The Angels did not join the cities with a warning for strong heat this week, a Pleasant weather throughout WednesdayThe day will start with 66 °F (19 °C) and the temperature rises to 88 °F (31 °C).
Today’s weather in San Diego
Finally, in one of the southernmost cities, in San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few days ago and with some clouds in the sky. The minimum temperature will be located in the 70 °F (21 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 81 °F (27 °C). So the county will be far from the California heat wave.
