United States National Weather Service (NWS) again warns of strong heat in different parts of the State of California, after a week of relief. For this Wednesday, July 24, high temperatures are expected in almost all regions that were overwhelmed by the heat weeks ago.

The heat seems to reappear this week in the most California areasThe NWS recommended being alert to any sharp rise in temperature, dressing lightly, drinking water, using sun protection and not spending long periods of time exposed to the sun.

Today’s weather in Sacramento

The county of Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will be affected again by the heat waver, because the temperature will remain high. Since the minimum temperature will start today from the 68 °F (20 °C), while the maximum temperature will reach up to 103 °F (39 °C). The excessive heat warning will continue this Wednesday.

Today’s weather in San Jose

For its part, in Saint Joseph The trend will change, due to the heat will be present again. Following this line, it is expected that the day will start in 66 °F (19 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 94 °F (34 °C). Unlike Sacramento, there is a heat advisory.

Heat to hit Sacramento and San Jose

Today’s weather in Los Angeles



The Angels did not join the cities with a warning for strong heat this week, a Pleasant weather throughout WednesdayThe day will start with 66 °F (19 °C) and the temperature rises to 88 °F (31 °C).

Today’s weather in San Diego



Finally, in one of the southernmost cities, in San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few days ago and with some clouds in the sky. The minimum temperature will be located in the 70 °F (21 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 81 °F (27 °C). So the county will be far from the California heat wave.