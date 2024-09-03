According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in San Jose
In the county of Saint Joseph the trend will change, because the heat will increase this week in this county of California. Therefore, it is expected that the day will start in 57 °F (14 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 97 °F (36 °C).
Today’s weather in Sacramento
For its part, Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be seen due to the heat wave, although the temperature will be high throughout the week. The minimum temperature is expected to start today from 10:00 a.m. 58 °F (14 °C), while the maximum temperature will exceed up to 98 °F (37 °C).
Today’s weather in San Diego
In the south of the state, in San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few weeks ago. The minimum temperature will be located in the 66 °F (19 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 80 °F (27 °C). The county has maintained its stable climate for almost a month.
Today’s weather in Los Angeles
Finally, although Los Angeles did not join the cities with warnings for strong heat throughout the week, pleasant weather will continue throughout Tuesday. The day will start with 64 °F (18 °C) and the temperature rises to 90 °F (32 °C).
