Today’s weather in San Jose
In Saint Joseph the trend will change, because The heat will leave this California county. Following this line, it is expected that the day will start in 61 °F (16 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 80 °F (27 °C).
Today’s weather in Sacramento
For its part, in Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be affected by the heat wavealthough the temperature will remain high, but without distress. Since the minimum will start today from the 60 °F (16 °C), while the maximum temperature will reach up to 93 °F (34 °C).
Today’s weather in San Diego
In the south of the state, in San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few weeks ago. The minimum temperature will be located in the 65 °F (18 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 74 °F (23 °C). The county has maintained its stable climate for almost a month.
Today’s weather in Los Angeles
Finally, although The Angels did not join the cities with warnings for strong heat throughout the week and pleasant weather will continue throughout Tuesday. The day will start with 59 °F (15 °C) and the temperature rises to 82 °F (28 °C).
