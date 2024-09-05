He National Weather Service The United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced that The heat will be present again in California. For Thursday, September 5, high temperatures are expected in almost all regions, without worrying Californians. Find out what the weather will be like today.

The heat seems to return to the weekend, since in most Californian areas All counties will raise their temperature compared to the previous days. Meanwhile, in the coming days, the weather will continue in the same direction.

Today’s weather in San Jose



In the county of Saint Joseph the trend will change, because the heat will increase this week in this county of California. Therefore, it is expected that the day will start in 62 °F (17 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 94 °F (34 °C).

Today’s weather in Sacramento

For its part, Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be seen due to the heat wave, although the temperature will be high throughout the week. The minimum temperature is expected to start today from 10:00 a.m. 64 °F (18 °C), while the maximum temperature will exceed up to 103 °F (39 °C).

The heat returns to California

Today’s weather in San Diego



In the south of the state, in San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few weeks ago. The minimum temperature will be located in the 69 °F (21 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 87 °F (31 °C). The county has maintained its stable climate for almost a month.

Today’s weather in Los Angeles



Finally, although Los Angeles will once again add to the warnings of excessive heat, as there will be very high temperatures throughout Thursday. The day will start with 71 °F (22 °C) and the temperature rises to 102 °F (39 °C).