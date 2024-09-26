According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in San Jose
In the county of Saint Joseph the trend will change, because the heat will decrease this week in this county of California. Therefore, it is expected that the day will start in 58 °F (14 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 82 °F (28 °C).
Today’s weather in Sacramento
For its part, Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be seen due to the heat wave and the temperature will be stable throughout the week. The minimum temperature is expected to start today from 56 °F (13 °C), while the maximum temperature will exceed up to 89 °F (32 °C).
Today’s weather in San Diego
In the south of the state, in San Diegothe weather will have a significant change. The minimum temperature will be located in the 64 °F (18 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 72 °F (22 °C). The county returns to its stable temperature.
Today’s weather in Los Angeles
Finally, in Los Angeles excessive heat warnings are being lifted, as there will be pleasant temperatures throughout Thursday. The day will start with 59 °F (15 °C) and the temperature rises to 77 °F (25 °C).
