He United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced a quiet week for California, after some hot days. For this week Thursday, September 26pleasant temperatures are expected in almost all regions, without any stress for Californians. Discover what will the weather be like today.

The heat seems to be making a comeback in the Golden State, as most areas of California They will raise their temperature compared to previous days. Meanwhile, in the coming days, the weather will continue in the same vein.

Today’s weather in San Jose

In the county of Saint Joseph the trend will change, because the heat will decrease this week in this county of California. Therefore, it is expected that the day will start in 58 °F (14 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 82 °F (28 °C).

Today’s weather in Sacramento

For its part, Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be seen due to the heat wave and the temperature will be stable throughout the week. The minimum temperature is expected to start today from 56 °F (13 °C), while the maximum temperature will exceed up to 89 °F (32 °C).

California will have stable climates Photo:iStock Share

Today’s weather in San Diego

In the south of the state, in San Diegothe weather will have a significant change. The minimum temperature will be located in the 64 °F (18 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 72 °F (22 °C). The county returns to its stable temperature.

Today’s weather in Los Angeles

Finally, in Los Angeles excessive heat warnings are being lifted, as there will be pleasant temperatures throughout Thursday. The day will start with 59 °F (15 °C) and the temperature rises to 77 °F (25 °C).