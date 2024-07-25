He United States National Weather Service (NWS) drops heat warning in different parts of the State of Californiaprior to a week of relief. For this Thursday, July 25high temperatures are expected in almost all regions, but without stress for CaliforniansFind out what the weather will be like today.

The heat seems to be moving away over the weekend in most areas of California, although the NWS recommended being alert to any sharp rise in temperature and wearing light clothing.

Today’s weather in Sacramento

S Countyacramentlocated in the north of the State, I do not know anymore vwill be affected due to the heat wave, although the temperature will remain high. Since the minimum will start today from the 62 °F (17 °C), while the maximum temperature will reach up to 100 °F (38 °C).

Today’s weather in San Jose



For its part, in Saint Joseph the trend will change, due to the heat will be present again, but with less stress. Following this line, it is expected that the day will start in 62 °F (17 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 89 °F (32 °C).

Today’s weather in Los Angeles

Yes ok The Angels did not join the cities with warnings for strong heat throughout the week and Pleasant weather will continue throughout ThursdayThe day will start with 66 °F (19 °C) and the temperature rises to 90 °F (32 °C).

Today’s weather in San Diego



Finally, in San Diegothe weather will continue just like a few weeks ago. The minimum temperature will be located at 70 °F (21 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 82 °F (28 °C).