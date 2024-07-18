He United States National Weather Service (NWS) for the first time, After three weekswithdrew the warning for strong heat in different parts of the State of California. For this Thursday, July 18great relief is expected in almost all regions that were overwhelmed by the heat, although Strong heat is forecast for the weekendFind out what the weather will be like today.

According to the criteria of

Although the heat seems to be moving away this week in most areas of California, the NWS recommended being alert to any sharp increase in temperature and even take precautions when exposing yourself to the sun.

Today’s weather in Los Angeles



Yes ok The Angels did not join the cities with a warning for strong heat last week, pleasant weather will remain throughout Thursday. The day will start with 66 °F (19 °C) and the temperature rises to 85 °F (29 °C).

Today’s weather in San Diego



For its part, one of the southernmost cities, San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few days ago and cwith some clouds in the sky. The minimum temperature will be located at 67 °F (19 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 75 °F (24 °C). So the county will be far from the California heat wave.

The heat will increase considerably Photo:iStock Share

Today’s weather in Sacramento



The county of Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be affected by the heat wave, although the temperature will increase considerably compared to Wednesday. Since the minimum will start today from thes 63 °F (17 °C), while the maximum temperature will reach up to 102 °F (39 °C). This Thursday will be a temporary relief, before the strong heat of the weekend.

Today’s weather in San Jose

For its part, in Saint Joseph The trend will change, due to the heat will be present again. Following this line, it is expected that the day will start in 60 °F (16 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 87 °F (31 °C). As in Sacramento, It will be the prelude to a very hot weekend.