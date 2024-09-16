He United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced a week of relief for these parts of California, after several weeks of heat. This Monday, September 16thpleasant temperatures are expected in almost all regions, No stress for CaliforniansFind out what the weather will be like today.

According to the criteria of

The heat seems to come back over the weekendas most areas of California will see a significant drop in temperature compared to previous days. In the coming days, The weather will continue in the same vein.

Today’s weather in San Jose



In the county of Saint Joseph the trend will change, because the heat will decrease this week in this county of California. Therefore, it is expected that the day will start in 57 °F (14 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 72 °F (22 °C).

Today’s weather in Sacramento



For its part, Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be seen due to the heat wave and the temperature will be stable throughout the week. The minimum temperature is expected to start today from 52 °F (11 °C), while the maximum temperature will exceed up to 73 °F (23 °C).

California won’t be a victim of high temperatures this week. Photo:Istock Share

Today’s weather in San Diego

In the south of the state, in San Diegothe weather will have a significant change. The minimum temperature will be located in the 64 °F (18 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 71 °F (22 °C). The county returns to its stable temperature.

Today’s weather in Los Angeles



Los Angeles excessive heat warnings are being lifted, as there will be pleasant temperatures throughout Monday. The day will start with 58 °F (15 °C) and the temperature rises to 72 °F (22 °C).