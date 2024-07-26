According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Sacramento
The county of Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be seen due to the heat wave, Although the temperature will remain high. Since the minimum will start today from the 58 °F (14 °C), while the maximum temperature will reach up to 95 °F (35 °C).
Today’s weather in San Jose
For its part, in Saint Joseph the trend will change, because the heat will decrease considerably. Following this line, it is expected that the day will start in 59 °F (15 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 81 °F (27 °C).
Today’s weather in Los Angeles
Yes ok The Angels did not join the cities with warnings for strong heat throughout the week and will remain Pleasant weather throughout Friday. The day will start withn 65 °F (18 °C) and the temperature rises to 87 °F (31 °C).
Today’s weather in San Diego
Finally, in San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few weeks ago. The minimum temperature will be located in the 68 °F (20 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 79 °F (26 °C). The county has maintained its stable climate for almost a month.
