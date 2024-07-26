He United States National Weather Service (NWS) abandons warning on extreme heat in different parts of the State of California, prior to a week of relief. For this Friday, July 26pleasant temperatures are expected in almost all regions, but without overwhelm for Californians. Discover what will the weather be like today.

The heat appears to be moving away over the weekend in most areas of California and all counties will see a drop in temperature compared to previous days. In the coming days, The weather will continue in the same vein.

Today’s weather in Sacramento



The county of Sacramentlocated in the north of the State, will no longer be seen due to the heat wave, Although the temperature will remain high. Since the minimum will start today from the 58 °F (14 °C), while the maximum temperature will reach up to 95 °F (35 °C).

Today’s weather in San Jose



For its part, in Saint Joseph the trend will change, because the heat will decrease considerably. Following this line, it is expected that the day will start in 59 °F (15 °C), with full presence of the sun, and as the hours go by, the temperature will reach 81 °F (27 °C).

Today’s weather in Los Angeles

Yes ok The Angels did not join the cities with warnings for strong heat throughout the week and will remain Pleasant weather throughout Friday. The day will start withn 65 °F (18 °C) and the temperature rises to 87 °F (31 °C).

Today’s weather in San Diego



Finally, in San Diegothe weather will remain the same as a few weeks ago. The minimum temperature will be located in the 68 °F (20 °C), while the maximum will only reach up to 79 °F (26 °C). The county has maintained its stable climate for almost a month.