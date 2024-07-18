According to the criteria of

This worrying trend that appeared on social media was brought to light thanks to a recent investigation carried out by Telemundo 48 in which the Various illegal offers of help to pass the written driving test of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)for its acronym in English) of California.

Various Facebook posts promise assistance to those who fail to pass the theory test “If you can’t pass the written DMV test for any reason, I know who can help you,” reads one of the posts found by the outlet. Given this situation, The DMV issued a clear warning: any form of cheating or evasion of the exam process is illegal. and carries serious consequences.

Authorities have warned users of serious consequences: they could lose their license for a year. Photo:iStock Share

The community reacted with concern to these fraudulent practices. José Gonzáles, a resident of San José, told the aforementioned media outlet: “I think it’s a big mistake, because the problem is that, If you are paid to do things, you will not have the knowledge of the test and the experience to be able to drive.“.

It is important to remember that The California DMV offers driving tests in several languages, including Spanish.and that undocumented individuals can obtain a license under AB-60. For those who opt for the online exam, a photograph that matches their approved identification is required and they are recorded during the test to ensure the integrity of the process.

The consequences of illegal aids to obtain a driver’s license in California

“The DMV will revoke the driver’s license for one yearand if it is the first time you apply for a license, you will not be eligible to apply for it for one year,” the agency reported in an official statement. In addition, the authorities stressed that those who are caught cheating or impersonating could face criminal charges.

Authorities urge applicants to prepare adequately and use the legitimate resources provided by the DMV to pass the test honestly and safely.