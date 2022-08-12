California, in the United States, is about to pass a law that would make it a “refuge state” where “trans children” who are not able to undergo sex reassignment treatments in other parts of the country can be housed.

“Gender-affirming” practices through surgery or hormone use are illegal in states like Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Arizona and Idaho, with criminal consequences for parents who allow their children access to such treatment.

Since June, Bill SB-107 has been trying to pave the way to exempt parents from any part of the country who allow their children access to these services in California from legal liability, even if they later return to their home states.

If passed, that law would prohibit any state authority from ordering the separation of children from their parents if the parents consented to any method of “gender-affirming” their children in California. Likewise, it does not contemplate the arrest or transfer of an individual for allowing their child to receive such care on Californian soil.

The initiative, promoted by Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco and the Democratic Party, has been approved by the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee and will be put to a full vote in the House of Representatives shortly.

NGOs such as Equality California and the abortion organization Planned Parenthood support this state law, which they describe as “hopeful” and believe it will put an end to “the criminalization of people just for who they are”.

The measure also gained opposition from conservative sectors in California and generated great controversy in recent weeks.

The NGO Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans said the project is “a scandal” as “most” of minors who have requested gender-affirming treatment actually suffer of a “typical adolescence” temporary dysphoria.

Dysphoria is a psychological disorder that causes persistent distress and anxiety in those whose self-perception is different from the sex observed at birth. Between 60 and 90% of children who manifest dysphoria have remission of these symptoms by puberty and, therefore, are not transgender.

“Support, yes. Love, yes. A therapy that allows them to explore why they feel that way, yes. But this type of operation, no, because it involves a real kidnapping of minors”, said Gigi LaRue, representative of Our Duty USA, association of parents against gender ideology.

LaRue (a pseudonym used by this person to, she says, avoid “reprisals”) emphasized the consequences of hormone treatments and sex reassignment operations, as “when testosterone and estrogen are given to the opposite sex, they can cause health problems. throughout life”.

Charlie Jacobs (also a pseudonym) of Our Duty USA emphasized that the organization is “in favor of gay marriage and equal rights” and that its position is not politicized.

“The human brain is not fully developed until the age of 25, so I would recommend using extreme caution and raising the legal age to make a decision to undergo these treatments to age 25,” LaRue said.