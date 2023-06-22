Thomas Baltimore Jr., president and CEO of Park Hotels and Resorts, announced earlier this month that his company will default on a $725 million loan on two of San Francisco’s largest hotels, the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the Parc 55. Baltimore cited low demand and “concerns about street conditions” as reasons for halting payments on the properties, which will be returned to lenders.

The decision is yet another blow to downtown San Francisco and California, which have been facing massive outflows of people and businesses. In fact, the list of companies that left the state is too long to list in a single article—it includes major Fortune 500 companies like Hewlett-Packard, Chevron, and Pabst Brewing, as well as fast-growing ones like Snowflake, Palantir and Tesla.

There are several reasons companies are leaving California in droves. Strict lockdown policies during the pandemic probably didn’t help, and the state’s fiscal and regulatory climate also played a significant role. And then there’s the problem of crime, which Park Hotels discreetly avoided mentioning.

Few would deny that crime is a growing concern in the “golden state,” especially in the big cities. In 2021, the journalist of New York Times Thomas Fuller went to a Walgreens store in San Francisco to buy a toothbrush and saw a man walk into the store, grab a bunch of groceries and leave. “I’m new in town,” Fuller told the attendant. “Is it optional to pay for things here?”

Fuller was referring to what he called a “shoplifting epidemic,” which he attributed to changes in California law that reclassified thefts as misdemeanors if stolen goods total less than $950. and leaving without paying.

That culture has caused companies like Walgreens, which closed 22 locations in San Francisco alone over five years, to stop doing business in many of those locations. Many have accused the drugstore chain of overstating its case, and California lawmakers have recently made it clear that they don’t take the issue seriously.

Earlier this month, the California Senate passed Bill 553, which discourages retail store employees from confronting shoplifters. The legislation, passed weeks after a Home Depot security guard was shot and killed during a robbery in Pleasanton, seeks to protect employees by prohibiting employers from instructing their staff to confront criminals.

“What we’re saying in the bill is that it’s not acceptable for employers to say to an ordinary worker, ‘Hey, if there’s an intruder, you’ve got to step in,'” Senator Dave Cortese told a local news station.

Even accepting Cortese’s argument that the legislation does not prevent employees from intervening in cases of theft – and only makes it illegal for employers to make this type of request – the result would be disastrous.

A law prohibiting employers from telling employees that customers cannot take what they want without paying would certainly encourage theft. This would further promote the culture described by Fuller, where paying for things is “optional”.

This is the context that is driving companies to leave California. It’s not just about crime, high taxes or pandemic circumstances. It is a culture that disdains property rights, which are the source of all human guarantees and a pillar of civilization.

“The moment society admits the idea that property is not so sacred as the laws of God and there is no force of law and justice to protect it, anarchy and tyranny begin,” wrote John Adams in 1787. “If ‘Thou shalt not covet’ and ‘Thou shalt not steal’ were not divine commandments, still they should be inviolable precepts in all society, that it may be civilized or free.”

For years, California legislators have shown a complete disregard for property rights. Making it illegal for employers to instruct employees to prevent customers from stealing is just the latest example.

Until it changes this culture and demonstrates that it respects the property rights of people and businesses, California will continue to decline and lose beautiful hotels like the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55.