Jason Beard, a resident of Clovis, California, captured images of a flying object from which a “ball of energy” apparently emerges. The video of the alleged disk-shaped ship caused divided opinions among the publication’s comments.

According to the publication, Jason Beard had to stop in his tracks when he observed the flying object in the sky over the city of Fresno, in the center of the state: “It happened that I looked up at the sky, and I never really looked up at the sky, and I saw this thing floating“.

The witness pointed out that the alleged ship was flying at a high speed and rotating up its axis, and at the bottom something with a circular shape was observed that was sliding at high speed. The images were filmed in broad daylight and the only reference point seen are the clouds against the blue sky.

The publication generated a large number of comments, and among them stands out that of a UFO expert, @tictacufo, who expressed his surprise at what is observed in the video. “If you watch the video, it shows a big ball of energy underneath the ship, and it shows it like in the middle, and just this big purple energy“.

(We also recommend: He went swimming along California and what he found inside almost took his life)

UFO phenomenon in the United States

The phenomenon of this type of sightings became relevant this year 2023 in the United States, after congressional hearings were held in July to hear testimony from several witnesses, including military pilots, who reported seeing UFOs that behaved inexplicably. These witnesses described objects moving at supersonic speeds, changing direction suddenly, and vanishing from view without a trace.

The United States Government decided to create a new task force to investigate the UFO phenomenon. This task force is made up of officials from the Air Force, Navy and Defense Intelligence Agency. The task force is tasked with collecting and analyzing information on the UFO phenomenon and providing recommendations to the Government on how to address it.

Discussions about the UFO phenomenon in the United States Congress have generated renewed interest in the topic. However, in the specific case of California, the authorities have not mentioned anything about it.