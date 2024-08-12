In a surprising incident, An elementary school teacher in California came face to face with a bear in her classroomHer name is Elaine Salmon, a teacher at Peak to Peak at Pine Mountain Club, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

On Monday, Salmon was making photocopies in the main office like any other day. When he finished this task, He returned to his classroom and to his surprise he found a bear inside the classroom.as detailed News Channel 8The teacher could see him from the window of the door so he was not in danger; The nervous animal ate the emergency snacks that the school keeps for the students and began to wander around the classroom. without finding the way out.

Fortunately for him, Salmon is married to a bear deterrent expert who even owns a company dedicated to this, called Mountain Bearriers.

This is how Ian Sawrey arrived at the school, who managed to safely remove the animal without having to resort to any violence towards the bear. The moment was recorded on video and went viral on social media.The specialist warned that this incident is part of a growing problem in the area.

A wild sight for a California teacher as she was getting her class ready for the first day of school! 🐻🤓📚 Elaine Salmon said she was walking back into her classroom in Kern County after printing copies in the office when she was confronted by a bear. https://t.co/So5ulcckjQ pic.twitter.com/pQ1SlacMtL — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 9, 2024

Increase in bear incidents in California

According to Sawrey, who is also a retired police officer and military veteran, in the last fiscal year there were about 1,000 reported cases in that area. 719 incidents with wild animals, of which 90 percent involved bears breaking doors and windows. This increase caused residents to start taking extreme measures, such as placing mats and handrails with long nails to deter bears, according to the report. News Channel 8.

The bear broke into the classroom and got trapped inside.

Sawrey shared alarming anecdotes from residents who had close encounters with bears inside their homes, including cases where Animals broke into rooms while people were watching television or bears were found eating out of their refrigerators.

To counteract this situation, Sawrey’s company installs electrical wires around doors and windows, as bears prove capable of opening any door. While acknowledging the need to coexist with nature and bears, Sawrey stresses that the situation is at a critical point.