According to the criteria of
Fortunately for him, Salmon is married to a bear deterrent expert who even owns a company dedicated to this, called Mountain Bearriers.
This is how Ian Sawrey arrived at the school, who managed to safely remove the animal without having to resort to any violence towards the bear. The moment was recorded on video and went viral on social media.The specialist warned that this incident is part of a growing problem in the area.
A wild sight for a California teacher as she was getting her class ready for the first day of school! 🐻🤓📚
Elaine Salmon said she was walking back into her classroom in Kern County after printing copies in the office when she was confronted by a bear. https://t.co/So5ulcckjQ pic.twitter.com/pQ1SlacMtL
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 9, 2024
Increase in bear incidents in California
According to Sawrey, who is also a retired police officer and military veteran, in the last fiscal year there were about 1,000 reported cases in that area. 719 incidents with wild animals, of which 90 percent involved bears breaking doors and windows. This increase caused residents to start taking extreme measures, such as placing mats and handrails with long nails to deter bears, according to the report. News Channel 8.
Sawrey shared alarming anecdotes from residents who had close encounters with bears inside their homes, including cases where Animals broke into rooms while people were watching television or bears were found eating out of their refrigerators.
To counteract this situation, Sawrey’s company installs electrical wires around doors and windows, as bears prove capable of opening any door. While acknowledging the need to coexist with nature and bears, Sawrey stresses that the situation is at a critical point.
#California #video #bear #broke #school #caused #panic
Leave a Reply