The US president greets pro-abortion activists at the Howard Theater in Washington 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas

Nearly five months after the US Supreme Court overturned the ruling Roe v. wadewhich guaranteed abortion in the country, putting the decision in the hands of the states, California, Michigan and Vermont passed state referendums.

In Republican-majority Kentucky, the results are yet to be confirmed and initial projections indicate that voters are divided.

In California, abortion was approved with 68% of the vote in the referendum. In Vermont, approval was 77.3%. Michigan voters, meanwhile, approved pro-abortion Proposition 3, an amendment to the Midwestern state’s Constitution. With 52% of the votes counted, the project was approved by 53.4% ​​of voters and was rejected by 46.6%, according to the election results released at 12:40 pm (local time) this Wednesday (9).

“The passage of Proposition 3 marks a historic victory for access to abortion in our state and Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe v. Wade across the country,” spokesperson for the “Reproductive Freedom for All” campaign, Darci McConnell, told the newspaper. bridge michigan🇧🇷

Amber Roseboom of “Right to Life Michigan” called the project the “most extreme proposal” of the year. The constitutional amendment will create an “unrestricted and unregulated right to abortion in the Michigan Constitution,” Roseboom told the American newspaper. The Daily Signal🇧🇷 She also said that the amendment “will allow minors to undergo puberty-blocking therapies, gender transition and abortions. All without parental consent.”