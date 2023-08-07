California | Two firefighting helicopters collided in mid-air, one crashed – three were killed

Two first responders and the pilot of the firefighting helicopter died in the accident.

Three one person was killed when two firefighting helicopters collided, and one of them crashed in California, USA. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

A representative of the authority responsible for forest protection and firefighting David Fulcher told AFP that helicopters had been called in Sunday evening to extinguish a building fire that had spread across the country in Cabazon, less than 140 kilometers from Los Angeles.

The firefighting helicopters collided with each other in the air, causing one of them to plunge towards the slope. Everyone aboard the helicopter that hit the slope died.

One of the helicopters managed to land safely nearby, and the two people on board were not injured.

The authorities are investigating the causes that led to the accident.