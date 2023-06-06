The Governor of California, Gavin Newsominsinuated this Monday that his counterpart from Florida, Ron DeSantiscould face kidnapping charges, after a second private flight with migrants landed in Sacrament under unspecified conditions.

“@RonDeSantis pathetic tiny man,” Democrat Newsom tweeted. “Kidnapping charges?” He added along with the classification of kidnapping in the California legal framework.

DeSantis took over sending about 50 migrants in September 2022 on a private flight from Texas to the luxurious Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard.a Democratic state considered a sanctuary for migration.

The governor, who is emerging as a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, has a radical position against migration, an issue that polarizes American society.

On Friday, a flight with more than ten migrants landed in Sacramento, while a second plane with about twenty people arrived on Monday. Most of the migrants reported being from Venezuela and Colombia, and having entered the United States by land to Texas.

Ron DeSantis continues to be out of favor in the polls.

In statements to local media, the migrants were approached by people who offered them jobs. From there they were transferred by land to the neighboring state of New Mexico where they took flights to Sacramento.

“We are investigating the circumstances under which these individuals were brought to California,” Rob Bonta, the state’s attorney general, said in a statement Saturday.

Bonta explained that the passengers on the first flight carried documents “supposedly issued by the governor of the state of Florida.”

State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy option, it is immoral and disgusting

“We are evaluating possible criminal or civil actions against those who transported or arranged the transport of these vulnerable immigrants,” the office added. “State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy option, it is immoral and disgusting.”

A spokesman for the California Department of Justice told local media that Florida-based company Vertol Systems was involved in the logistics of both flights.

deceived migrants

Migrants interviewed by the New York Times reported having been approached in El Paso, a border city in Texas, by people who offered to go to California, in a scheme similar to that detailed by the migrants who were taken to Massachusetts in September.

A criminal investigation in Texas concluded that these people went to the flights with false promises of better opportunities and employment, the Miami Herald reported Monday. The sheriff in charge of the investigation recommended criminal charges.

AFP