According to the criteria of

“What is this creature that seems to come from the unknown dimension?“They wrote, causing quite a stir on social media, as users had the same surprise as whale watchers in California when they came across the images, leaving several witty comments on the post.

“Hey, that’s my lower digestive system.”said one, while another replied: “Starting the day well, with some nightmares!”, referring to the animal’s unpleasant appearance. Meanwhile, there was one who took it as a joke: “It’s a cute dreamcatcher,” he wrote, accompanying his comment with laughing emoticons.

As they commented in New York Postone of the observers who found this animal said the following: “We found him this morning on our dock and carefully picked him up with a piece of cardboard and returned him to the water.”, an action that many users asked those involved to take.

What is the American bloodworm, the species that surprised all of California?

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office (NOAAfor its acronym in English), the bloodworm, the species that terrified everyone in California, It is “one of the most important food sources for thousands of shorebirds who visit the Sanctuary in the autumn and winter months.”

They added: “This worm is a rapidly burrowing predator that easily reverses its long, cylindrical, fanged pharynx to both capture prey and propel itself through soft sediments. The jaws of the pharynx are venomous with a neurotoxin that includes serotonin and proteolytic enzymes and can cause inflammation in humans.”.