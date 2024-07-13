According to the criteria of
Thus, Californians will suffer from busier than usual traffic on the I-5 Highway next weekend due to “major road construction,” according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). In that line, the agency specified that the work they are doing is for Add transition lanes on I-5 in the Natomas areaso they will take place “daytime and nighttime lane closures“.
These closures could cause delays and even traffic jams on the way to Sacramento International Airport, local media reported. Sacramento Bee. To avoid problems with their arrival time, Caltrans notified travelers and airport employees that Try to leave your starting point forty minutes in advance..
Details of the California highway closure
The highway closure will affect a section of I-5 that extends to Arena Boulevard in Natomas from a few miles south of the American River Bridge, as The new lanes will run from Arena Boulevard to the Sacramento River Bridge.
Although it exists a set schedule for road closuresCaltrans warned that the scheme could be modified in the face of inconveniences such as weather, traffic or construction-related problems. For the time being, The established schedule is as follows:
- From midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday and again from midnight Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, southbound I-5 will be closed at the Interstate 80 interchange.
- The I-5 northbound connector ramp to I-80 westbound and the I-80 eastbound connector ramp to I-5 northbound will be closed for three intervals throughout the weekend (from 10 PM Friday to 10 AM Saturday, from 10 PM Saturday to 10 AM Sunday, and from 10 PM Sunday to 5 AM Monday).
- From 10 PM Sunday to 5 AM Monday, southbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes at the I-80 interchange.
- From 8 PM Friday through 5 AM Monday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes at the I-80 interchange.
