In view of the start of work for a “major road construction“, certain sections of Interstate 5 will be closed during the day and night in the state of Californiaso drivers may experience long delays in reaching their destination.

Closures of certain stretches of roads cause headaches and unusual delays that test the patience of many drivers, so It is necessary to take into account when one of these actions is imminent. and is defined by the government in advance.

Thus, Californians will suffer from busier than usual traffic on the I-5 Highway next weekend due to “major road construction,” according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). In that line, the agency specified that the work they are doing is for Add transition lanes on I-5 in the Natomas areaso they will take place “daytime and nighttime lane closures“.

These closures could cause delays and even traffic jams on the way to Sacramento International Airport, local media reported. Sacramento Bee. To avoid problems with their arrival time, Caltrans notified travelers and airport employees that Try to leave your starting point forty minutes in advance..

Details of the California highway closure

The highway closure will affect a section of I-5 that extends to Arena Boulevard in Natomas from a few miles south of the American River Bridge, as The new lanes will run from Arena Boulevard to the Sacramento River Bridge.

Although it exists a set schedule for road closuresCaltrans warned that the scheme could be modified in the face of inconveniences such as weather, traffic or construction-related problems. For the time being, The established schedule is as follows: