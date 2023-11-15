Every year millions of people cross the border between Mexico and the United States in search of having a better quality of life. And, although US authorities have tightened some of their laws with the intention of preventing immigrants enter their territory illegally, inhabitants of California They are warning that every day they see them passing through the yards of their houses.

A video published by the media cnn has documented how every day several immigrants pass outside the properties in California. “I do not approve of this, I have asked the patrol border stop them, I can only allow them to pass through my property,” said Brian Silva, a U.S. citizen whose home is across the border from USA and Mexico, in eastern County San Diego.

California residents ask border patrol to detain immigrants



According to what was revealed in the video, Silva bought the land he currently lives on about two years ago. However, in the last six months he has had to deal with an enormous number of people passing through his backyard to enter his USA.

Although he indicates that he does not agree with the situation, he does not attack the immigrants illegal. In fact, he explains to them that they have to continue straight towards the road, to look for the lights to find their way.

According to her experience, the majority are men: “They are Turks, Kurds, Chinese, everything.” Data of the border Patrol of the sector of San Diego have reported more than 230,000 encounters with immigrants during fiscal year 2023, which ended in September, an amount that has not been seen in more than 20 years.

cnn went to investigate the exact place where the immigrants are crossing and claim that the step is quite simple simply, “they walk and they are in USA” because the border It is only surrounded by a rustic fence.

Brian shared that the people he has encountered are not afraid and even approach him to ask him which way to go. He even stated that the sheriff told him that he cannot keep them away from his property or ask them to leave. The reason for the above is that the authorities consider that if the immigrants encounter a hostile environment they could be dispersed to other parts of the territory, but if they remain in California it is easier to process them.

The residents of the area are concerned and upset because the authorities have not acted firmly enough and affirm that the immigrants They are destroying their properties because they gather together, leaving garbage and damaging nature by cutting down trees and using them to make bonfires.