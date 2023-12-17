California is preparing to face a potentially dangerous climate phenomenon this winter, since the presence of a strong El Niño episode is expected. Meteorological authorities warn of the possible impacts of this phenomenon on precipitation patterns, especially along the west coast and southern part of the United States.

The boy, a climatic phenomenon related to anomalies in temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, often influences winter precipitation patterns in the United States. Conditions are generally expected to be wetter along the west coast and in the southern region of the country.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), although weather models indicate the presence of a strong El Niño, Individual predictions may vary significantly due to the chaotic nature of the weather. Experience has shown that, even under pronounced El Niño conditions, unpredictable factors can influence final results.

NASA detected the climate phenomenon called El Niño at the equator of the American continent.

Winter data and forecasts in the presence of El Niño

Historically, The seven strongest El Niño events since 1950 have led to wetter-than-normal conditions on the West Coast and Southern Tier of the US.. The correlation between winter precipitation in the country and average predictions increases with the intensity of El Niño.

The forecast for winter 2023-24 indicates a strong El Niño, which increases the probability that precipitation patterns match typical expectations for this phenomenon. Despite the significant influence of weather phenomena on winter precipitation, the unpredictability of chaotic weather can lead to results that are difficult to predict.

Meteorological authorities urge continuous monitoring and constant evaluation to improve seasonal prediction models. In addition, it is highlighted that there are additional resources for short-term forecasts that can be crucial for day-to-day decision making.