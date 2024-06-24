A story of deportation went viral through a video on the TikTok platformwhen a Latino man narrated how They deported him from the United States. It all started when it wanted process your driver’s license in Californiawhich he believes alerted the immigration authorities and They gave him a ten-year punishment without being able to return..

The man explained that he went to get his license at the California Department of Motor Vehicles and they later expelled him from the country. In the video he explained: “It’s like a hook, they figure out where you live. “The ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service) just arrived at 6 in the morning and picked me up.”

Although his identity and nationality are unknown, he explained that the agents took him to the detention center Theo Lacy, located in Orange County. Once there, He was transferred to the immigration judge to present his case. “It gives you the options, you must have an immigration lawyer to get you out,” she commented.

When asked what he would do for being unable to see his family for a decade, the man burst into tears. While he shook his head and remembered that his son turned 17 that day, he assured: “I would like to be there”.

The harsh reality on the border of the United States and Mexico

The influencer and content creator, John Bertheau, also known as “Berth Oh”, has millions of followers on the social network TikTok. In addition to showing these stories, the young man made a video where he shows what happens every weekend at the border between Tijuana and San Diego.

As he reported, the fence that divides the two countriesevery Saturday and Sunday, open for a few hours and can cross that door to see your family, without the need to present any paper. However, that visit can only last 15 minutessince then the immigration police arrive and ask them to leave and get you back in line.

In the video, he shows the testimony of a family who He had not seen his son for 22 years., who had to travel an hour and a half to see his parents for 15 minutes. However, the video becomes shocking when they say that they traveled 30 hours to see your son and they had to turn back.