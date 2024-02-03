The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took a step toward regulation of street vendors food, with the approval of two new ordinances aimed at structuring and financially supporting approximately 10,000 street vendors in the county. These measures are expected to provide clear guidance and subsidized rates for a group of workers who make up an integral part of the region's cultural and civic fabric.

The first of the two ordinances focuses on health permit requirements for so-called “compact mobile food operations.”. These operations, which are typically smaller and run from carts or other non-motorized equipment, will require a health permit with initial and annual fees.

According to the ordinance, The initial fee will range from US$508 for low-risk operations, which sell pre-packaged foods, to US$1,186 for higher-risk sellers. that prepare and sell hot food, such as taco stands or hot dog carts, according to Telemundo. In addition, ongoing annual fees are established that will range between US$226 and US$1,000, depending on the type of sale.

The second ordinance addresses broader regulations for providers, placing restrictions on where and when they can operate., as well as distance requirements. It also prohibits sellers from connecting to public services such as water and energy.

To comply with these regulations, providers must register with the county and pay a registration fee of US$604.. However, this fee will also be heavily subsidized for the first year by the county's Department of Economic Opportunity, which will cover the entire cost of the permit in the first year and then reduce it to $100 in subsequent years.

Promoter of the ordinances considers street vending vital for Los Angeles

The ordinances will return to the board for final approval next week. Meanwhile, supervisor Hilda Solís, who supports the ordinances, In statements reported by the aforementioned media, he said that street vending, including the sale of food, represents an essential part of Los Angeles County, especially in communities like East Los Angeles, which have historically been centers for the sale of food. . These vendors, mostly from Latino and brown communities, provide economic opportunities for low-income residents and immigrants.

Financial support from the Department of Economic Opportunity subsidizes fees to facilitate street vendor registration. See also The square of Affaritaliani in Ceglie. How and where to follow the live event Photo: Department of Economic Opportunity

The official expressed her intention to present a motion next week to greatly subsidize these fees for low-income sellers, covering up to 75 percent of the cost of the health permit. This measure seeks to alleviate the financial burden on those whose net income may be tighter.